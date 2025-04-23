New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday launched a special edition retail loan campaign, 'PNB Nirman 2025', until June 20, 2025.

The campaign is designed to offer diversified financial retail products to customers across all its branches, as well as through its digital platforms and official website, PNB said in a statement.

As part of this initiative, PNB is offering exclusive benefits such as zero processing and documentation charges for home and car loans, along with zero NEC, legal, and valuation fees for home loan takeovers exceeding a specified amount, it said.

In addition to these benefits, the campaign also features a 5 basis point interest rate concession on home, car, and education loans, subject to applicable terms and conditions, it added.

