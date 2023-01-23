New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Poonawalla Fincorp Limited on Monday reported an 88 per jump in net profit to Rs 150 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company (NBFC) focusing on consumer and MSME finance had reported a net profit of Rs 80 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Researchers Working on COVID Vaccine That People Can Drink; Increased Focus Onto Mucosal Vaccines.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 519 crore as against Rs 394 crore a year ago, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a regulatory filing.

Net Interest Margin of the company rose to 10.7 per cent, an improvement of 94 basis points.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Holders' Consent Mandatory for Conducting Authentication, Says UIDAI Guidelines.

On asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 1.69 per cent, down by 236 basis points (bps) year-on-year. The net NPAs stood at 0.89 per cent, 108 bps lower.

Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 44 per cent as of December 31, 2022, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)