Poonch (J-K) May 23 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday raided a premises in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in connection with a narco-terrorism case, official sources said.

The raids were conducted in police line belt of Sailan area, they said.

Also Read | What Is Chemical Castration, Punishment Being Considered for Serious Sex Offenders in UK?.

According to sources, the raid on house of Zameer Sheikh was linked to an investigation into a narco-terrorism funding case.

The SIA is probing alleged financial links between terrorist organisations and individuals or groups in the region.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Sheikh's residence was searched for evidence, and the agency is analysing seized materials as part of their ongoing investigation, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)