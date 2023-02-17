New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday said it has bagged five inter-state electricity transmission projects through tariff-based competitive bidding route.

The company will establish the inter-state transmission system for the said projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, according to a BSE filing.

The first project of transmission network expansion in Gujarat associated with the integration of RE projects from Khavda potential RE zone is for establishment of 765kV D/C transmission lines passing through the state.

Establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-2 (KPS2) in Khavda RE Park project comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS.

The scope of work in the project named 'transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part B' is establishment of 765kV D/C transmission lines passing through Gujarat and bays extension works.

The transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part C project involves installation of a new 765/400kV substation at Ahmedabad and bays extension work at Navsari in Gujarat and a 765kV D/C transmission lines passing through the state.

Another inter-regional ER-WR interconnection project is for establishment of 400kV D/C transmission lines traversing through the states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and bays extension works.

Power Grid Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of transmission of power through its transmission network.

