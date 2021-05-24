New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Monday commemorated its 34th Raising Day at its headquarters and project offices in India and abroad.

Shimla-headquartered SJVN Ltd was incorporated on May 24, 1988, as a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh. SJVN commemorated its 34th Raising Day at its corporate headquarters and all project offices in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar and in neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan, the company said in a statement.

On the occasion, the company flag was unfurled by SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma in presence of other senior officials of the company.

In his address, the CMD said "the whole world is facing the COVID-19 challenge and in view of the strict government guidelines, this year SJVN is not organising any ceremonial activity".

Sharma said SJVN has taken a number of steps to support the state governments and the Centre, in battle against COVID-19. These steps include procurement of ventilators & cold chain equipments, personal protection equipment, food, masks, sanitisers and gloves etc.

According to the company statement, "SJVN is working on around ten projects simultaneously and this has resulted in added responsibilities for each employee. The CMD has exhorted all the employees to be accountable and responsible for these added responsibilities and to ensure that these projects are completed within scheduled timelines without any cost overruns."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)