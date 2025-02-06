Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) The body of a 36-week-old premature baby was discovered in a heap of garbage in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, police said.

Passersby found the body wrapped in a sheet in the trash pile near a hotel in the Bhiwandi area, they said.

The Narpoli police have registered a case and the body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, said an official.

