Chennai, May 16 (PTI) Auto-component manufacturer Pricol Limited has registered a consolidated profit for the January-March 2025 quarter at Rs 34.94 crore, the company said.

The Coimbatore-based company had registered a profit of Rs 41.50 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the consolidated profit after tax surged to Rs 167.02 crore from Rs 140.61 crore registered in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, Pricol Precision Products Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Pricol Ltd, acquired the Injection moulded plastic component solutions division of Sundaram Auto Components Ltd on January 31, 2025.

The consolidated total income for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 went up to Rs 773.70 crore, from Rs 588.51 crore registered in the year-ago period.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the total income was at Rs 2,708.56 crore, as against Rs 2,284.94 crore registered in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the financial performance, Managing Director Vikram Mohan said, "Our performance for this quarter underscores both the progress we have made and the obstacles we have encountered in a balanced manner. Strategic efforts have led to meaningful gains in many areas. However, the current geopolitical climate has had an impact on our overall results. We have taken multiple actions to counter the effects of the same, the results of which will be visible from Q2 of FY26 onwards."

"Looking forward, we are taking deliberate steps to address operational challenges while reinforcing our focus on delivering enduring value for our stakeholders," Mohan said.

