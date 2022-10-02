Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 2 (PTI) The prime accused in the murder of a 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Bindumon, a resident of Alappuzha and a local BJP leader, went missing on 26 September and was found dead and buried in the house of his friend Muthukumar on Saturday.

Police said Muthukumar was arrested from Kalavoor in Alappuzha district and also suspect some accomplices in the crime.

Bindumon was missing since September 26 and his motorbike was found abandoned near a stream around 10 kilometres from here, police had said.

Police have identified the body as that of Bindumon after a post-mortem was conducted.

"His mother had lodged a complaint saying he was missing since September 26," police said

Upon further investigation, police found the body buried in the ground of a house at AC Colony near Chenganassery here, rented out by his friend Muthukumar.

"Upon examining the call records of Bindumon, it was traced to Muthukumar, his friend," police had said.

Police inspected the house of Muthukumar on Friday and found a place in the house which was recently filled with concrete. Police dug up the place on Saturday and exhumed the body.

