New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Finsider International Company, one of the promoters of Vedanta, on Thursday divested a 1.8 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,737 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Finsider International Company Ltd sold 6,55,18,600 shares, accounting for a 1.8 per cent stake, in Vedanta.

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for 131 Managerial and Other Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How to Apply.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 265.14 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,737.16 crore.

After the latest transaction, Finsider International Company's holding in Vedanta declined to 2.6 per cent from 4.40 per cent.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in: Admit Card for Group 2 Services Examination Out, Know Steps To Download.

Also, the combined shareholding of all the promoter entities of the mining conglomerate has reduced to 61.91 per cent from 63.71 per cent.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

On Thursday, shares of Vedanta plunged 4.01 per cent to close at Rs 268 apiece on the BSE.

On February 9, metals and mining giant Vedanta Resources Ltd said it has made an upfront payment of USD 779 million to its bondholders and completed repayments as part of the debt restructuring exercise.

Last month, Vedanta Ltd reported an 18.3 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,013 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023 due to a spike in finance and raw materials cost amid muted sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,464 crore in the year-ago period.

In August last year, Twin Star Holdings, another promoter entity led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, offloaded a 4.1 per cent stake in Vedanta for Rs 3,983 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)