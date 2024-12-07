Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Properties worth over Rupees 4 crore belonging to alleged drug peddlers were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

In a significant operation against drug trafficking and narcotics-related crimes, police in Anantnag have attached five residential houses and three vehicles, collectively valued at Rs 4.3 crores, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

He said this decisive action is part of ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in the region.

The attached houses include a single-storied house of Reyaz Ahmad Dar, resident of Hassanpora Tawella, a double-storied house of Mohammad Yousuf Reshi in Bijbehara, a single-storied house of Subzar Ahmad Mir in Hassanpora Tawella, a double-storied residential house of Mohammad Shafi Dar, resident of Tulkhan Bijbehara, and a residential house of a habitual offender Abdul Hamid Chopan in Malpora Ranipora.

Vehicles belonging to Mohammad Shafi Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Mantoo, resident of Waghama Bijbehara and another car registered to Rahul Singh of New Delhi were also attached, the spokesperson said.

These proactive measures reflect the commitment of J-K Police to dismantling drug trafficking networks and ensuring that those involved in such crimes face stringent legal consequences, the spokesperson said.

He said by targeting the properties and assets of offenders, J-K Police aims to deter further illegal activities and disrupt the financial backbone of drug networks.

