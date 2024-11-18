New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Engineering components maker PTC Industries on Monday said its PAT more than doubled to Rs 17.3 crore in the September 2024 quarter, helped by higher income.

It had posted a Rs 8 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The total income rose 34 per cent Rs 80.8 crore from 60.3 crore in the second quarter last fiscal.

Its Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal, "Q2FY25 has been a period of strategic growth for our company. Our acquisition of a state-of-the-art hot rolling mill from the USA will significantly enhance our production capabilities, allowing us to produce advanced titanium alloy plates and sheets for the aerospace and defence sectors".

Shares of the company ended 0.55 per cent higher at Rs 11,152.60 apiece on BSE on Monday.

