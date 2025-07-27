Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that public representatives are the most trusted link between people and the government.

The chief minister made these remarks during a special interaction with legislators from the Kanpur division at his official residence in Lucknow, a statement issued here said. The interaction was part of a series of divisional-level meetings initiated by the chief minister.

Public representatives from six districts — Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, and Auraiya — were invited to participate in the session.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said that the ideas and suggestions of public representatives are not merely means of dialogue but also reflect public aspirations, which should be actively incorporated in policy planning and implementation.

He asked officials not to treat the experiences and regional insights of legislators as merely documentary inputs, but to use them as a living basis for policy making.

The chief minister directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to set priorities for proposed work in consultation with local representatives and ensure the timely commencement of projects.

He described these initiatives not merely as government expenditure but as "capital of public trust." Adityanath also issued instructions to officials for prompt approval of projects prioritised by public representatives, their transparent execution, and timely completion through continuous monitoring.

He directed the Urban Development Department to ensure that the names of local public representatives are included on foundation stones and plaques related to urban development work.

According to the statement, the chief minister began the session by directly engaging with each legislator. He sought detailed feedback on the ground realities, public expectations, progress of development work, and administrative coordination in their respective constituencies.

He said that the Kanpur division holds a vital place in the balanced and sustainable development of the state, describing it as not only the industrial and educational backbone of the state, but also a centre of cultural diversity, historical awareness, and political commitment of public representatives.

The UP chief minister also convened a special meeting on Sunday with MLAs from Jhansi and Chitrakoot Dham divisions. The interaction focused on understanding the ground realities, public expectations, and development priorities of these regions.

Adityanath reaffirmed the government's commitment to the development of Bundelkhand, calling it a top priority. He highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of Chitrakoot Dham, revered as the site of Lord Rama's penance, and Jhansi, symbolising the valour of Rani Lakshmibai.

He emphasised that the rejuvenation and integrated progress of these regions form the cornerstone of building a 'New Uttar Pradesh'. The development proposals submitted by the MLAs were thoroughly reviewed. The chief minister directed the Public Works Department and Charitable Works Department (Dharmarth Karya Vibhag) to work in close coordination with public representatives to determine priorities and ensure the transparent, timely and high-quality execution of projects.

In total, 1,088 development works have been proposed from the two divisions, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 8,776 crore. These include 691 proposals from the Jhansi division (Jhansi, Jalaun, and Lalitpur), worth Rs 4,901 crore, and 397 proposals from the Chitrakoot division (Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, and Mahoba), worth Rs 3,875 crore, the UP government said in a statement.

Among these, Jhansi and Banda districts have emerged as the top contributors in their respective divisions, with works amounting to Rs 1,916 crore and Rs 1,825 crore, respectively. The proposed projects encompass a wide range of infrastructure initiatives — road connectivity to block headquarters, inter-district routes, access roads to religious sites, logistics hubs, bypasses, flyovers, ROBs/underpasses, major and minor bridges, road safety measures, irrigation infrastructure, and pontoon bridges.

These projects aim to enhance connectivity in geographically challenging areas and stimulate local economic development. The chief minister also instructed that proposals aimed at enhancing interstate connectivity in Bundelkhand be prioritised in the first phase, based on recommendations from the MLAs.

Additionally, he directed the Urban Development Department to consult local representatives before drafting any project proposals. Underscoring the role of public representatives, Adityanath said that their grassroots understanding is a vital resource for the government.

"We are not just formulating schemes — timely, transparent and ground-level implementation is our identity. We are committed to lifting Bundelkhand out of decades of neglect and integrating it into Uttar Pradesh's journey toward a brighter future," he said.

He also urged all public representatives to actively monitor development works in their constituencies and ensure that the implementation aligns with local aspirations.

