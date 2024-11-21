Puducherry Nov 21 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Thursday lauded the police force for their pivotal role in maintaining internal peace and enabling a harmonious society.

Presenting the 'Knights in Khaki' awards, instituted by the Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167, he praised the police for their efforts during critical situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People place immense trust in the police, and they must honour this faith by delivering exemplary service and achieving greater heights,” he said, appreciating the Round Table's initiative to honor police personnel, including women officers, for their contributions.

Highlighting the police's impact, Kailashnathan remarked, “A village, state, or nation progresses substantially when law and order are upheld.” He also noted the distinct red headgear of Puducherry police, a French legacy, as a unique feature admired by visitors.

Home Minister A Namasivayam emphasised the government's commitment to police welfare, announcing plans to approve special allowances for their work during the recent Parliamentary elections and fill vacant posts for Sub-Inspectors and Home Guards.

He lauded the Round Table's initiatives, particularly their desilting of water bodies, and acknowledged past Area Two chairperson N Venkataramani for implementing welfare schemes.

This is the second time the 'Knights in Khaki' awards have been presented, with the first ceremony held in November 2022. The event was attended by MLA L Sampath, DGP Shalini Singh, and Round Table chairperson V Balaji.

