Puducherry, Sep 14 (PTI) A TV mechanic in Muthialpet here was shell-shocked on Wednesday when he found that his monthly power bill quoted a whopping Rs 12.34 lakh.

The mechanic, who ekes out his living by working as a security guard during nights in an apartment complex, rushed to the Electricity Department to seek relief as he would normally receive bills not amounting for more than Rs 800 a month.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2022: What Is SCO? Why PM Narendra Modi's Presence at Its Samarkand Summit Is Important?.

An official of the Electricity Department told PTI that 'due to a human error and by mistake' an addition of 'zero' at the end of total units consumed resulted in the tariff being quoted at Rs 12.34 lakh.

Instead of 21,115 units, the bill quoted the units consumed as 2,11,150 units by addition of a 'zero' at the end and projected the tariff at Rs 12.34 lakh, the official said.

Also Read | IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 Declared at ibps.in, Check How and Where To Download Scorecard.

"We will definitely rectify the error and serve a fresh bill to the consumer as sometimes such human errors happen and they need not be made an issue," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)