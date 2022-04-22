Pune, Apr 22 (PTI) With the state government making it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers, members of some social organisations, Muslim clerics, and local corporators held a meeting here, during which it was decided that help be provided to religious institutions, including mosques, in securing necessary permissions from authorities.

The meeting was held at the Azam Campus on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) recently instructed the police units in the state to strictly enforce the law and Supreme Court's guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in the wake of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed by May 3.

The DGP has instructed the police to allow loudspeakers between 6 am and 10 pm with prior permission from the police and asked them to strictly abide by the apex court's guidelines on the use of loudspeakers as well as the noise pollution norms laid down by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

During the meeting, Dr P A Inamdar, president of Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society, said that in the wake of the home ministry's announcement, a meeting of members of social organisations, local representatives (corporators) and clerics from mosques was convened.

"We asked the attendees to check if mosques in their areas are following the norms related to noise level and help them secure necessary permissions from the authorities for loudspeakers. If they have permission, check if they need any renewal," Inamdar said.

He also added that there are around 500 mosques in the city and majority of them have permission to use loudspeakers for 'azaan'.

"The representatives will not only help the mosques but if the members of other religions come and seek assistace in getting necessary permissions, they will also be provided guidance," he added.

Inamdar said the aim is to ensure peace and there is no conflict anywhere.

