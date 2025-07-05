Ludhiana, Jul 5 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl here after taking her in his car to an unknown place, police said on Saturday.
He has been identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Mundia colony on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, Assistant Commissioner of Police Jawinder Singh Khaira said.
Following a complaint from the victim's family, a case has been registered at the Jamalpur Police Station.
He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.
