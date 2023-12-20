Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) A gangster was killed following an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area on Wednesday, officials said.

Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by police on Tuesday, was taken to Jandiala Guru for the recovery of two kg of heroin. He fired at the police team from a pistol hidden there while in handcuffs and tried to flee, they said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

The police team fired in retaliation, killing the accused, police said, adding an official sustained injuries in the incident.

Amritpal was facing murder, attempted murder and other charges, police said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)