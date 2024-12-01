Ludhiana, Dec 1 (PTI) The Punjab government is making untiring efforts for making youngsters active partners in the state's socio-economic growth, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering during an inter-zonal youth festival at the Punjab Agricultural University, Mann said, "These youngsters possess inherent qualities to excel in every field and their capabilities must be properly utilised. The students and youngsters are like planes and the state government will provide them a launchpad to move ahead in their lives."

Every effort is being made to give wings to the youngsters' ideas and no stone is being left unturned for this cause, the chief minister said.

He also appealed to the youngsters to make an all-out effort for carving an identity of their own.

Urging the youngsters not to feel proud of their victories, Mann urged them to stay humble and work hard for more success.

Recalling his college days, Mann said youth festivals acted as a platform for grooming overall personality. These festivals helped him excel in life as an artiste and as a politician.

Youngsters must use these platforms for their comprehensive growth and development, Mann said.

The chief minister said he performed in various youth festivals and won trophies for his college, adding that winning was his only passion.

Mann said his father was a science teacher and wanted him to excel in academics. However, it was his passion for arts and culture that ultimately led to his success.

The AAp leader urged the youngsters to value old relations, friends and teachers who helped them excel after attaining success.

Mann claimed his predecessors never attended such events as they were not bothered about the welfare of youngsters.

However, his government is according top priority to the holistic development of youngsters and, because of that, he does not miss these events, the chief minister asserted.

Meanwhile, on the demand of the students, Mann -- accompanied by his collegemate and artiste Karamjit Anmol -- wowed the audience with a recitation of "Maghda Rahin Ve Surja Kammian De Vehre" by noted Punjabi poet Sant Ram Udaasi.

The chief minister said the revolutionary poem was very close to his heart as he used to recite it in competitions during his college days.

