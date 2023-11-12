Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) People in droves celebrated Diwali with gaiety and enthusiasm across Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with devotees queuing up in front of temples and gurudwaras across the two states and Chandigarh to pay obeisance on the festival of lights.

A festive spirit pervaded the two states and their common capital, Chandigarh, during the day as people thronged markets for some last-minute shopping.

Candles, diyas and electric lights illuminated homes and people exchanged sweets and gifts.

Security was tightened across the two states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, especially in and around vital installations, markets and places of worship, officials said.

Bandi Chhor Divas, which coincides with Diwali, was also celebrated across Punjab.

In Amritsar, the artfully illuminated Golden Temple -- the holy Sikh shrine -- witnessed a huge rush of devotees since morning. Arrangements for 'langar (community kitchen)' were made for the devotees.

Bandi Chhor Divas marks the release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, along with 52 kings, from Mughal prisons in 1620.

After his release, Guru Hargobind reached the Golden Temple and the holy city was illuminated as people lit diyas to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has allowed a window of two hours from 8 to 10 pm for bursting firecrackers on Diwali.

The Haryana government and the Chandigarh administration has granted permission to only burn green crackers within a particular time period.

