Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) A two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit began on Thursday in Mohali with the AAP government presenting Punjab as the best destination to attract investments.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the fifth edition of the summit.

Several leading companies are showcasing their products at the mega event.

The chief minister went to each stall and sought detailed information about the products of the various companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said that Punjab welcomes these entrepreneurs on the occasion and hopes that with their cooperation, the state will soon give a major push to industrial growth.

Mann assured fulsome support and cooperation to all the industrialists for their every venture.

The chief minister expressed hope that the day is not far when the state will soon emerge as the industrial hub of the country.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, he also thanked leading companies -- including HMEL Bathinda, ITC, Palaksha University, ESR Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Limited, International Tractors Limited, Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd, Savi Exports, Sanathan Polycot Private Limited, Trident Group, Hartek Power, JK Papers and Nestle India -- which took part in the exhibition.

On the occasion, various state cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior officers of the Punjab government were also present.

At the summit, there will be nine sessions on key areas, including agri-food processing, textiles, healthcare, education, tourism, information technology and startups, officials said here.

The theme of the summit is 'Invest in the Best', with the state government projecting Punjab as the most preferred investment destination in the country.

Mann had visited many states -- including Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai -- and Germany to seek investments.

He had earlier said the summit would go a long way in ensuring the holistic industrial development of the state.

The main motive behind giving a fillip to industrialisation in the state was to reverse the trend of brain drain in the state by opening new vistas of employment for the youth, he had said.

The state government had urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, electricity, skilled human resources and the best industrial and work culture to spread their business ventures in Punjab.

Earlier this month, the AAP government had come out with a new industrial policy, promising ease of doing business, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives and also focusing on key areas like infrastructure, micro, small and medium enterprises, large enterprises and innovation.

In the last ten months, the AAP government had received investments worth Rs 38,175 crore in various industrial verticals.

