New Delhi, June 25 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a sharp jump in its consolidated net profit of Rs 8.75 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 0.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 339.39 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal from Rs 389.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Puravankara Ltd posted a net loss of Rs 4.67 crore last financial year against a profit of Rs 88.35 crore in the previous year.

Total income halved to Rs 1053.81 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 2187.26 crore in the previous year.

