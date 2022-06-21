Mangaluru, June 21: A Railway employee, who was an accused in the fake medical certificate racket unearthed in the city by the CBI recently, was found dead on the railway track near Thokkottu here, police sources said. The deceased has been identified as V A Vijayan, a group D employee and resident of Railway Colony.

Vijayan, who was a pharmacist at the railway health centre here, had been taken into custody in connection with the fake certificate racket. Police sources said on Tuesday they suspected that he died by suicide on Monday. Railway Employee Crawls in Tight Space Beneath Train Stuck On A Bridge To Fix Air-Leakage Issue; Watch Viral Video.

Besides Vijayan, the additional chief medical superintendent of the railway health centre Dr Shivashankera Murthi and broker Ibrahim were also taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It was reported that around 15,000 fake medical certificates were issued to railway employees through the centre in one year. It is mandatory for employees to produce medical fitness certificates periodically to authorities.

