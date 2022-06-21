Assistant Loco Pilot Ganesh Ghosh risked his life and pulled off a stunt so that the stranded passengers could resume their journey. The railway staff crawled under the tight space of the train, which was halted on a bridge, to fix the air-leakage issue. The railway ministry appreciated Ghosh's “exemplary display of courage” and shared his plucky act on Twitter. The viral video shows the loco pilot going on all fours to resolve the problem. Shivji Singh, Central Railway Employee, Saves Passenger From Getting Run Over By Moving Train At Kalyan Railway Station (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Video:

यात्रियों की सेवा और सुरक्षा में समर्पित। Railsevaks are committed to serve its passengers 24x7. An exemplary display of courage by Ganesh Ghosh, ALP who crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge & rectified air leakage issue that helped resume the journey. pic.twitter.com/9ZdkXBYacY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 20, 2022

