New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, bringing down the pollution levels in the city.

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.2 degree Celsius, five notches above season average, the weather office said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate” category with a reading of 114, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 26 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday, it said.

