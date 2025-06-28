Jaipur, Jun 28 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan received overnight rains, with Jaisalmer recording the highest rainfall till Saturday morning, the local Met department said.

Jaisalmer received 69 mm of rainfall, Alwar recorded 27.8 mm while Sikar and Jodhpur clocked 19.6 and 18.9 mm rainfall respectively, it said.

Pilani recorded 8 mm rainfall during the day while several other places also received rainfall.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at isolated places over the next three to four days in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions from Wednesday to Sunday, according to the forecast.

