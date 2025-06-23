Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan were lashed by rains on Monday brought in by the advancing southwest monsoon, with the state capital Jaipur receiving the highest rainfall of 46.4 mm.

The local weather department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain occurring in some places on June 24.

During the day, Jhunjhunu received 22 mm of rain, Dausa 13 mm, Kota 10.5 mm, Alwar 4.2 mm, Bikaner 3.2 mm, and Sikar 3 mm. Apart from these, rain was also recorded at many places in Srianganagar, Vanasthali and Dausa.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre's spokesperson said heavy to very heavy rain may occur at some places in Kota, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions on June 24.

There is a possibility of an increase in thunderstorm and rain activities in some parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan during June 25-27, the official said.

Due to the formation of a new weather system in the Bay of Bengal in the coming days, heavy rain activities will increase in eastern Rajasthan from June 27.

