New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Early childhood EdTech company Raising Superstars on Thursday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 16.51 crore) in a funding round from venture capital fund BLinC Invest.

The Pre-Series A funding round is the first institutional round for Raising Superstars.

The company plans to use the funds to broaden its management team, increase its global presence by localising content, and invest in technology, the company said in a release.

Raising Superstars offers activity-based educational videos that empower parents to engage and teach children aged 0-6.

It was founded in 2020 by Raghav Himatsingka, a Stanford University alumnus and former co-founder of Truckola Technologies, and Shraddha Himatsingka, a Leeds University alumna and former parents' consultant.

"We believe that Raising Superstars has created a new category in Early Childhood Development by providing a well-researched pedagogy for overall brain development in children between the age group of 0 to 6 years," Amit Ratanpal, Founder & MD of BLinC Invest, said.

BLinC Invest is a Rs 100 crore venture capital fund based in Mumbai, India, that invests in EdTech and Fintech businesses.

"This fundraise is an important milestone for us because it will help us expand our offerings (both vertically and horizontally) and serve our customers better around the world," Raghav Himatsingka, Co-Founder & CEO of Raising Superstars, said.

