Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to improve the DAP fertiliser supply.

While reviewing the availability of fertilisers in the state on Monday, Gehlot said that the state government had sought attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by writing a letter about the difficulties being faced by farmers due to inadequate supply of DAP to the state.

Union Fertilizer Minister was also urged to increase DAP supply.

Gehlot said that there is a shortage of DAP fertiliser in the entire country and it is supplied by Government of India only. In such a situation, a request has been made on behalf of the state government to make available 1.10 lakh metric tonnes of DAP to Rajasthan in the month of October.

He said that against the demand of 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of the state in the month of October, 68,000 metric tonnes of DAP has been approved by the Centre. Of that also 60,000 metric tonnes of DAP has been received so far. This has resulted in shortfall in DAP supply, he added.

The chief minister said that the District Agriculture Officers should go among farmers and inform them about use of alternative fertilizers of DAP. Farmers should be told that Single Super Phosphate (SSP) can be used as a substitute for DAP in case DAP is not available.

Principal Secretary Agriculture Dinesh Kumar said that a request has been made to increase the supply of DAP to Rajasthan after meeting the Union Fertilizer Secretary and other officials.

He said that Rajasthan has got six rakes of DAP and 3.5 rakes of NPK in the last 6 days. This has given partial relief to farmers. The demand for DAP is increasing again due to the rains in the state in the last few days.

