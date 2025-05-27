Dharamshala (HP), May 27 (PTI) Raja Khas, a village located in the Indora sub-division of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, has earned the distinction of becoming Himachal's first Solar Model Village, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa informed on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting of the District-Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Bairwa said that Raja Khas has emerged as the top-performing village among 43 short-listed villages in Kangra district.

These villages had been participating in a six-month-long competition aimed at selecting an ideal solar energy village based on solar installation performance, a statement issued here said.

"The government will provide a grant of Rs 1 crore for solar development in Raja Khas, setting a model for green energy adoption in rural areas," he added.

The DC said that a Model Solar Village Implementation Agency has been nominated to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and spearhead the transformation of the village into a fully solar-powered settlement.

He emphasized that the PM Surya Ghar Scheme will be implemented efficiently across the district to promote clean energy and reduce dependency on conventional power sources.

Project Officer of Himachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (Himurja) and DLCC Member Secretary Ramesh Thakur said that the implementation of the scheme is being handled by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd, while Himurja has been designated as the nodal agency for monitoring its progress.

He further elaborated that key components of the scheme include Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for domestic consumers, solar energy saturation in government buildings, incentives for local bodies, and the development of Adarsh Urja Grams (Model Energy Villages).

