Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) A car rammed into a religious procession in Rajasthan's Nagaur on Thursday, leaving five injured after the driver suffered a heart attack, police said.

Driver Ishaq Mohammad (60) was going to a hospital in Degana with one of his family members for a medical checkup, they said, adding the car was behind the procession being taken out by the Jangid community on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

"Due to the heart attack, Ishaq perhaps pressed the accelerator and rammed into the procession leaving five of them injured. The driver was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Three of the injured were discharged after primary treatment," Degana Circle Officer Rameshwar Saharan said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident showed that Ishaq was driving slowly behind the procession in a narrow lane. However, he suddenly speeded up, rammed into the procession and hit a wall on the roadside.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of civilians injured in a road accident during the procession taken out on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti in Degana."

"I pray to the Lord for the peace of the departed soul and for the speedy recovery of the injured. May the family members have the strength to bear this shock," he said

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)