Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced the construction of various panoramas and museums in 12 places to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the state, according to an official statement.

In a bid to educate the youth about the historical roots and values of Rajasthan, the government is determined to showcase the lives of deities, great warriors and saints, Chief Minister Sharma said in the statement.

Under this project, Shri Mahavir panorama at Mahavir Temple of Karauli district, Braj Chaurasi Kos Parikrama Marg in Bharatpur district, Jain Muni Vidyasagar Maharaj Panorama in Ajmer, Bhakta Shiromani Karma Bai panorama in Kalwa of Didwana-Kuchaman, Jasnath Ji panorama in Katriyasar of Bikaner, Khema Baba panorama in Baytu of Balotra, Bhamashah panorama in Chittorgarh, Rao Chandrasen panorama in Jodhpur, Gokula Jat panorama in Bharatpur and Jaisalmer Panorama in Jaisalmer will be constructed by Rajasthan Heritage Authority.

A memorial will also be constructed in Jaipur to commemorate the contribution of villages in the first freedom movement of 1857 along with a museum to honour the brave women of Rajasthan, according to the statement.

