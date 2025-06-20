Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday emphasised the "spirit of unity in diversity" as the Raj Bhavan hosted a cultural celebration to mark the foundation day of Goa, Sikkim, Telangana and West Bengal.

The event, held at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, saw participation of people from the four states currently living in Rajasthan. Governor Mishra extended his greetings and held a warm interaction with the attendees, highlighting the cultural and historical significance of each state.

The foundation days of the four states are observed on separate days, all in the last two months.

"Celebrating foundation days of various states under the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat helps us stay connected with the cultural threads that bind this nation together," the governor said.

Mishra recalled Goa's liberation from the Portuguese rule through peaceful satyagraha movements supported by people from Maharashtra and Karnataka, including noted leaders like Jagannath Joshi and Sudhir Phadke.

"Goa is not just a scenic tourist destination but also a symbol of resistance and rich folk culture," he added.

Referring to Telangana, he praised the formation of the state and acknowledged the unique identity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with Hyderabad serving as a common capital. He also underlined the importance of the region's language and cultural heritage.

Describing Sikkim as a "gift of nature," the governor called it a small but spiritually rich state, often referred to as "mini-Tibet" due to its strong religious and cultural ethos.

On West Bengal, he recalled its pivotal role in India's freedom struggle, remembering icons like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. "Bengal remains a powerhouse of art, literature, and culture," he said.

Governor Mishra urged the audience, especially the youth, to work together to strengthen national unity and integrity. "Let us all work together to enhance the intellectual and physical capacity of the next generation in the interest of a strong and united India," he added.

