Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kishanrao Bagde on Saturday lauded the increasing role of women in healthcare leadership.

Addressing students at IIHMR University's Annual Convocation 2025, Bagde urged them to apply the knowledge and skills they acquired towards nation-building. He also encouraged universities to collaborate with both national and international institutions.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He said that by integrating traditional and modern knowledge, the National Education Policy 2022 aims to foster the holistic development of students.

"It is heartening to note that all four gold medal recipients this year are women. This reflects the rising role of women in healthcare leadership," the governor said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 19, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The convocation saw 423 students receiving their degrees, with women comprising 58 percent of the graduating batch. Female students (247) outnumbered their male (176) counterparts and bagged six out of seven academic medals.

Guest of Honour Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, highlighted India's growing global role in healthcare and advised students to serve with humility and compassion. RUHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Pramod Yeole stressed the importance of rural healthcare and public health leadership.

IIHMR University president Dr P.R. Sodani reported that the highest salary package this year stood at Rs 28.56 LPA, with 11 students placed internationally. The university also inaugurated its new Centre for Clinical Research on the occasion.

The convocation included graduates from MBA, MPH, MHA, and doctoral programmes.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)