Latest News | Rajasthan Govt Cancels Allocation of Bungalow to Minister Kirori Lal Meena

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has revoked the allocation of a government bungalow to Cabinet minister Kirori Lal Meena, sources said on Monday.

Meena has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government.

According to the sources, Meena himself had requested the General Administration Department (GAD) to cancel the allocation of bungalow number 3 on Hospital Road here.

He had not taken possession of the bungalow which was allocated to him in February last year.

"The bungalow allotment has been cancelled by the GAD," a source said.

Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he claimed the party did not secure the results he had promised, Meena resigned from his ministerial position. However, his resignation is yet to be accepted.

Additionally, citing health reasons, he has not attended the assembly session.

Meena has also accused the state government of tapping his phones, an allegation refuted by the minister of state for home Jawahar Singh Bedham in the assembly.

