Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) Real estate developer Rajparis, celebrating its Golden Jubilee, has unveiled an ambitious vision 2030, aiming to become a Rs 500 crore revenue company.

The city-headquartered firm has roped in popular actress Shruti Haasan as its brand ambassador and launched its latest luxury project Blue Jewel, located on the East Coast Road, Chennai.

Established in 1980, Rajparis has completed over 111 projects and is exploring opportunities in Kancheepuram, Madurai markets, the company said in a statement here.

With this renewed identity, Rajparis is aiming to become a Rs 500 crore revenue company by 2030, driven by strategic expansion, elevated construction and design standards and deeper customer engagement. Through its allied venture 'Anandam', Rajparis has already consolidated over 1 million sq ft of prime land parcels in Chennai, the company said.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajparis Director Rajkumar Satchidanandam said, "Our new identity, our association with Shruti Haasan, and the launch of Blue Jewel, mark a defining moment for Rajparis. With Blue Jewel, we are setting new benchmarks in boutique luxury projects while remaining deeply rooted in the values that have guided us for 45 years."

"As we look to the future, we are committed to carrying forward our legacy through innovation and technology-driven excellence," he said.

The Blue Jewel project to come up on the famous Muttukadu, East Coast Road, would be of 55 units comprising 3BHK units each measuring 2,200 sq ft, the company said.

