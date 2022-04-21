New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Digital token company Rario has raised USD 120 million (about Rs 914 crore) in a Series-A funding round led by Dream Capital, the venture capital arm of fantasy gaming platform Dream Sports, the two companies said a joint statement on Thursday.

Alpha Wave Global (previously Falcon Edge Capital) also participated in the round.

Also Read | Weather Update: Freaky Weather in Jammu and Kashmir During Next 24 Hours, Says Meteorological Department.

With Dream Capital's investment, Rario will get access to 140 million users of Dream Sports, the statement said.

"Rario's global cricket NFT ecosystem will be further strengthened by the 140 million sports fans on Dream Sports," Rario co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said.

Also Read | BMW Announces New Electric i7 xDrive60 Luxury Sedan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)