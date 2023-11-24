Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Friday updated the 'Alert List' of unauthorised forex trading platforms by adding 19 more entities, including FX SmartBull, Just Markets, and GoDo FX, taking the total to 75.

The Alert List contains the names of entities, which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor to operate electronic trading platform (ETP) for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

The other entities added to the list are Admiral Market, BlackBull, Easy Markets, Enclave FX, Finowiz Fintech, FX SmartBull, Fx Tray Market, Forex4you, Growing Capital Services, and HF Markets.

Other platforms are HYCM Capital Markets, JGCFX, PU Prime, Real Gold Capital, TNFX, Ya Markets, and Gate Trade.

Also Read | Tiger Population in India: Annual Tiger Census in West Bengal’s Sunderbans to Begin from November 27.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank said the Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities.

"The list is not exhaustive," it said and added an entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)