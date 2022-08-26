Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India on Friday reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises.

The 597th meeting of the Board was held at the RBI's Regional Office here. The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Stalker Opens Fire at Girl, DCW Seeks Action-Taken Report From Police.

The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank, including the functioning of the local boards and activities of select central office departments, the central bank said in a statement.

Directors of the Central Board -- Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Anand Gopal Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.

Also Read | Moradabad Fire: 3 Kids Among 5 Charred to Death After Blaze Erupts at House-cum-Godown in Asalatpura.

RBI Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar, and Sanjay Malhotra, secretary in the Department of Financial Services, too attended the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)