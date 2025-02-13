Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) The RBI on Thursday imposed several restrictions on city-based New India Co-operative Bank, including on withdrawal of funds by depositors, amid supervisory concerns.

The Reserve Bank's Directions to New India Co-operative Bank, Mumbai came into force from the close of business on Thursday and would remain in force for a period of six months and are subject to review.

"Considering the bank's present liquidity position, the bank has been directed not to allow withdrawal of any amount from savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor...," the RBI said.

The lender, however, is allowed to set off loans against deposits subject to the conditions stated in the above RBI Directions. It may incur expenditure in respect of certain essential items such as salaries of employees, rent, and electricity bills.

RBI further said as from the close of business on February 13, 2025, the bank shall not, without prior approval, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, and incur any liability, including acceptance of fresh deposits.

"These directions are necessitated due to supervisory concerns emanating from the recent material developments in the bank, and to protect the interest of depositors of the bank," the central bank said.

Further, eligible depositors would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of their deposits up to Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

