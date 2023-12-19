New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of RBZ Jewellers got subscribed 2.27 times on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Rs 100-crore initial share sale received bids for 1,79,64,900 shares against 79,00,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 4.53 times subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 71 per cent.

The IPO of 1 crore equity shares has a price range of Rs 95-100 per scrip.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Ahmedabad-based B2B and retail jewellery firm RBZ Jewellers on Monday said it raised Rs 21 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Arihant Capital Markets is the manager to the offer.

The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)