New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a 77 per cent jump in its sales bookings to Rs 561 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 317 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said its sales bookings rose 83 per cent to Rs 1,238 crore during the April-December period of the 2021-22 fiscal year from Rs 676 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the update, Rahul Talele, Group CEO of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, said, "Sales traction remains promising across our key markets and product categories..."

Going forward, he said the company is geared up to scale its operations while maintaining financial discipline.

"We are set to expand our portfolio of projects with several launches lined up across key micro-markets in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru," Talele said.

The company continues to evaluate several business development opportunities to expand its market share.

The company has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT parks covering a saleable area of around 20 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The company markets its projects under two brands: 'Kolte-Patil' (addressing the mid-income segment) and '24K' (addressing the premium luxury segment). HRS hrs

