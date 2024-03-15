New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) REC Power Development and Consultancy and BHEL on Friday inked an initial pact to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for developing utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Renewable energy projects of 10 MW or more are referred as utility-scale projects.

Also Read | Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Bihar Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More - Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of state-owned REC Ltd.

The SPV will be benefitted by the core engineering expertise of BHEL and infrastructure investment expertise of REC, a statement said.

Also Read | AP TET Exam Results 2024: Final Answer Key of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Released at aptet.apcfss.in, Main Results To Be Declared Soon.

It will focus on catering to the energy requirement of commercial and industrial (C&I) segment with initial capacity of 1 GW which would be scaled further.

"This collaboration brings together our extensive experience in the renewable energy sector with BHEL's proven expertise in manufacturing and engineering. This SPV will play a crucial role in achieving India's ambitious renewable energy targets and contribute to a cleaner and greener future," REC Chairman and Managing Director Vivek Kumar Dewangan said.

BHEL Chairman and MD Koppu Sadashiv Murthy said there are ample opportunities in the RE segment for leveraging joint strengths of both the organizations in order to achieve the green targets set by the government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)