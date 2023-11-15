Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Tuesday attacked the Congress over a 'red diary', which was displayed by sacked minister Rajendra Gudha in the House, saying it contains "black deeds" of Congress MLAs.

The BJP leader's remarks came after pictures of some purported pages of the 'red diary' surfaced on social media.

The Congress hit back, saying the pictures of the pages circulating on social media have been created by the BJP IT cell.

Gudha waived the 'red diary' in the assembly in July, claiming it contained the details of financial misdeeds of the Congress government, including illegal transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The chief minister has denied Gudha's allegations.

In a statement issued here, Rathore said, "Now where are those people who used to say that there is nothing in the red diary?"

"The black deeds of all MLAs and ministers of the state's Congress government are recorded in the red diary. Only the trailer has come out. When the next pages of this diary come out, the black deeds of the land mafias that flourished during Congress rule will also be exposed," he said.

Rathore claimed the diary also contains evidence of infighting within the Congress.

Rejecting Rathore's allegations, a Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson said the pictures of purported pages of the 'red diary' circulating on social have been created by the BJP's IT cell.

The BJP could not do anything for four-and-a-half years and when six months were left for the assembly elections, they created the issue of the 'red diary', he said, adding the allegations have no substance.

