Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) Redington Ltd, a distributor of Apple and other tech brands, will offer the newly launched Apple iPhone 16e at over 7,000 retail locations across the country, the company said on Friday.

Equipped with the A18 chip and a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system, the iPhone 16e will be available for pre-order starting February 21.

The handsets will be available for purchase from February 28 onwards, a press release said.

Redington India has partnered with leading private-sector banks—ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank—as well as public-sector lender State Bank of India to roll out cashback offers for customers purchasing the iPhone 16e, the release added.

