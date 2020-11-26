New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by 30 paise to Rs 1,053.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December declined by 30 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 1,053.8 per 10 kg in 51,790 lots.

Likewise, refined soya oil contracts for January traded lower by 90 paise, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 1,052.2 per 10 kg in 14,340 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

