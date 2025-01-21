New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Debt ridden-Reliance Capital (RCAP) on Tuesday said it has approached bourses for delisting of its shares as part of resolution process.

The company has in accordance with the approval of the monitoring committee, made applications to BSE and NSE for delisting of equity shares of the company, RCAP said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

Besides, it has also approached BSE for delisting of non-convertible debentures.

Mauritius-based IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) emerged as the successful suitor with a bid of Rs 9,650 crore for the resolution of RCAP. Later, the company paid Rs 200 crore to bolster RCAP solvency, which was over and above the bid amount.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, on February 27, 2024, approved IIHL's resolution plan and subsequently extended the deadline for completion of the transaction to January 31, 2025.

RCAP, registered as core investment company with the RBI, has several entities under it, including Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Money, Reliance Securities, Reliance Asset Reconstruction, and Reliance Commercial Finance.

The RBI, in November 2021, superseded the board of Reliance Capital on governance issues and payment defaults by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company.

The central bank had appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, who invited bids in February 2022 to take over the company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)