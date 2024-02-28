New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Sri Lanka-headquartered beverage maker Elephant House to manufacture and sell beverages under the Elephant House brand across India.

This would be the second major beverage brand for RCPL which had earlier acquired soft drinks brand Campa.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

"This association will not only help RCPL bolster its growing beverage portfolio that boasts iconic brands such as Campa, Sosyo and Raskik but will also bring exceptional new products and value propositions to Indian consumers," said a joint statement.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

The development comes amid the beverage industry gearing up for summer, its peak season for sales.

Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka's largest listed conglomerate.

It sells manufactures and sells a wide range of beverages including Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley and Lemonade under the Elephant House brand.

Commenting over the development RCPL COO Ketan Mody said: “Elephant House, which enjoys strong market credibility, is an iconic brand with deep-rooted heritage. This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio but will also offer our Indian consumers great choice and value proposition through quality products."

Krishan Balendra, Chairperson of the John Keells Group, said: "Our partnership with Reliance Consumer Products Limited marks a significant milestone in the journey of our heritage brand and represents our commitment to delivering our high-quality beverages to new consumer segments.”

Reliance Retail, which has the ambition to be a formidable player in the FMCG segment, is building a wide portfolio of globally recognised brands and products.

In addition, RCPL is rapidly scaling up its multi-channel operations to reach more consumers across diverse markets.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,700 stores and digital commerce platforms.

It had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 2.60 lakh crore (USD 31.7 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)