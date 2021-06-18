New Delhi, June 18 (PTI) India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained over 79 lakh, mobile users, in March, surpassing the combined net adds by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the month, according to data released by TRAI on Friday.

While Bharti Airtel added 40.5 lakh, wireless users, Vodafone Idea gained 10.8 lakh customers during March (as compared to the previous month).

Reliance Jio added 79.18 lakh, wireless subscribers, in March, taking its customer base to about 42.29 crore.

Airtel's user base swelled to 35.23 crore as of March 2021.

Notably, Vodafone Idea added 10.8 lakh subscribers in March, as its customer base jumped to 28.37 crore.

According to the monthly subscriber data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the total number of telephone subscribers in India increased to 120.1 crore at the end of March 2021, a monthly growth rate of 1.12 per cent.

"The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.92 per cent and 1.37 per cent respectively during the month of March-21," TRAI said in a statement.

