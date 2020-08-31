New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Reliance Power on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totalling to Rs 300.22 crore.

The company defaulted on payment of Rs 300.22 crore, including interest amount of Rs 2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

The default was on loans taken from Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, it added. PTI KKS

