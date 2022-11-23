Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) French auto group Renault has selected KPIT Technologies as a strategic software scaling partner for its next-generation Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) programme, a release said on Wednesday.

KPIT has two decades of experience in automotive and mobility software, cross-domain competencies, global scale, and ecosystem of alliance partners, along with the expertise in developing SDV roadmaps for several industry leaders.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: From Hardik Patel to Jignesh Mevani and Parshottam Solanki, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies Going to Polls.

Renault Group is making significant investments and strategic partnerships to develop SDV platform, which will drive its global growth over the following decades, KPIT said in the release.

The group expects the SDV technology programmes to drive value to its roadmap of vehicle production programmes that will start from 2026, it said.

Also Read | Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Other UPI Payment Apps Likely To Impose Transaction Limit, Check Date and Other Details.

"Software is the force behind the transformation of the automotive industry. Together, we will develop SDV technology platforms that will help us maintain market leadership and help the industry accelerate SDV transformation", said Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President - Renault Software Factory, Managing Director - Renault Software Labs.

KPIT said its global footprint, combined with access to a talent pool and training programmes, will create the desired scale the programme demands.

"The power of software from KPIT will unlock electrification, autonomous driving, and connected vehicle experiences that will delight Renault consumers.

"KPIT will bring competencies at scale, IP, an ecosystem of partnerships, thereby creating long-term value. We are looking forward to jointly building an industry-leading solution for the automotive and mobility industry," Kishor Patil, CEO of KPIT Technologies, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)